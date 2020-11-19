Advertisement

Arkansas City teen returns finds wallet with $250 inside, returns it

The Arkansas City Police Department rewarded a teen for returning a wallet that had $250 inside.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas City teen is making us Kansas Proud -- for doing the right thing.

The Arkansas City Police Department said 15-year-old Timothy Cribbs found a wallet on the sidewalk downtown. More than $250 was inside. The police department said the owner of the wallet is on a fixed income and desperately needed the money.

Timothy returned the wallet. The police department rewarded him for his “honesty and integrity” with a certificate and challenge coin.

Meet Timothy Cribbs! Timothy, who is 15 years old, came into The Arkansas City Police Department to turn in a wallet he...

Posted by Arkansas City Police Department on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

