Arkansas City teen returns finds wallet with $250 inside, returns it
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas City teen is making us Kansas Proud -- for doing the right thing.
The Arkansas City Police Department said 15-year-old Timothy Cribbs found a wallet on the sidewalk downtown. More than $250 was inside. The police department said the owner of the wallet is on a fixed income and desperately needed the money.
Timothy returned the wallet. The police department rewarded him for his “honesty and integrity” with a certificate and challenge coin.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.