Arkansas City teen returns finds wallet with $250 inside, returns it

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas City teen is making us Kansas Proud -- for doing the right thing.

The Arkansas City Police Department said 15-year-old Timothy Cribbs found a wallet on the sidewalk downtown. More than $250 was inside. The police department said the owner of the wallet is on a fixed income and desperately needed the money.

Timothy returned the wallet. The police department rewarded him for his “honesty and integrity” with a certificate and challenge coin.

Meet Timothy Cribbs! Timothy, who is 15 years old, came into The Arkansas City Police Department to turn in a wallet he... Posted by Arkansas City Police Department on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

