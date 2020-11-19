Advertisement

Building You: Laid off aviation workers pursue training opportunities

By Lily Wu
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Laid off aviation workers have opportunities to get trained and some are taking advantage of the opportunities.

“I’m more than grateful ‘cause opportunities like this are kind of rare. It’s not something you see everyday, especially to pay for the whole program. So, that in itself, I’m just overwhelmed and blessed,” said Robert Tallie, who was laid from Spirit AeroSystems in January.

Tallie learned about the federal program, Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA), and started training this semester at WSU Tech.

“Affected a lot of people and everybody was basically going to be in the same boat. But they made the process very simple for us. That’s when I learned about the program, so they made everything available to us, as far as opportunities around us that we could take advantage of,” said Tallie.

Several local organizations have collaborated to launch a campaign, Get Trained Get Paid, in an effort to keep laid off workers in the Wichita region.

“In Wichita, we love our people and we want to take care of them and we want to make sure they have what they need to be successful. So, part of that, we’re providing a lot of training and a lot of job opportunities to help people stay in the Wichita area,” said Jim Hall, dean of aviation and manufacturing at the National Center for Aviation Training.

To learn more about the Get Trained Get Paid campaign, click here.

To learn more about the TAA program, click here, or contact the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas at (316) 771-6800.

