Church donates $40K worth of non-perishable food to ‘Operation Holiday’

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Human Kind Ministries’ Operation Holiday received a large donation Wednesday (Nov. 18) from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church donated $40,000 worth of non-perishable food for those most in need this holiday season.

“This is way more than we usually get. It’s like 10 times I think our typical donation,” Human Kind Ministries Community Outreach Coordinator Greer Horning said. “Th Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints really pulled through for us this year.”

Representing the church, Kim Daley said it hopes that “this helps release some of that suffering and some of that food insecurity.”

The donated food will be distributed to low-income children and adults during the Operation Holiday distribution next month.

