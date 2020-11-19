Early morning fire forces family out of N Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fire forced a family out of their north Wichita home overnight.

Wichita fire crews battled a blaze in the 1200 block of North Jackson.

Crews said the fire started outside right next to the home’s porch when a dead tree stump caught fire and spread to the house from high winds.

The estimated damage is $60,000. The family got out of the house safely. Crews got the fire under control but said they would come back periodically to check on the house for any hotspots.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.