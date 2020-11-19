Advertisement

Early morning fire forces family out of N Wichita home

A fire forced a family out of their north Wichita home overnight.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fire forced a family out of their north Wichita home overnight.

Wichita fire crews battled a blaze in the 1200 block of North Jackson.

Crews said the fire started outside right next to the home’s porch when a dead tree stump caught fire and spread to the house from high winds.

The estimated damage is $60,000. The family got out of the house safely. Crews got the fire under control but said they would come back periodically to check on the house for any hotspots.

