Advertisement

FDA plans to send foodborne illness updates weekly

The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.
The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.

The agency said it will start publishing a weekly update on all outbreak cases its investigating that will include the stages of each investigation.

Before this, Americans waited for public health advisories or recalls to learn about concerns released to food products.

The FDA said they hope the new reports will allow the public to learn about outbreaks earlier and more frequently.

The agency’s investigation team, the Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation Network, will be publishing the updates.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Antibody testing graphic.
Dillons launches COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Testing at all pharmacy locations
COVID-19 in Kansas
State of Kansas finds solution for those who need to quarantine, have no place to stay
Eyewitness News KWCH
Wichita police locate family of wandering toddler
COVID-19 testings
Where to get tested for COVID-19

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans don't travel for...
CDC begs Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving
In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
Tyson suspends Iowa plant managers amid virus betting claim
The Arkansas City Police Department rewarded a teen for returning a wallet that had $250 inside.
Arkansas City teen returns finds wallet with $250 inside, returns it
Church donates $40K worth of non-perishable food to ‘Operation Holiday’
KANSAS PROUD: Humankind Ministries receives $40,000 worth of nonperishable food
State of Mind teen
State of Mind: Teen shares story to raise awareness of mental health