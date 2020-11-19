Advertisement

ICT-1 steps up to help on police calls involving mental-health crises

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is teaming up with paramedics and mental-health professionals to better assist those in the community going through a mental-health crisis. The group stepping up to help is called ICT-1. Its aim is to allow other emergency response units to continue with patrols as it heads to mental-health-related calls. ICT stands for “Integrated Care Team.”

Wednesday (Nov. 18) Eyewitness News reporter Hailey Tucker rode along with an ICT-1 group as it made several calls. Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay touched on the group’s importance with addressing mental health in the community and helping to deescalate situations where someone may be suffering from a mental-health crisis.

“Police are apart of the solution, but really, it takes a collaborative approach, and we need that mental-health care team to get together for our success,” Ramsay said.

Since it became an official tool to help the WPD last year, ICT-1 has freed up nearly 700 responding units on patrol from mental-health-crisis situations. Most importantly, it’s been successful in getting more people the help they need.

You can learn more about ICT-1 on Sedgwick County’s website here: ICT-1 (Integrated Care Team).

