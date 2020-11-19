Kansas among first states to provide hunter-safety regulations in second language

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism recently implemented hunter safety regulations in Spanish. With that, Kansas is one of the first states in the country to provide hunting regulations in a second language. It started with a government request.

“We have more than 85,000 people in Kansas who have said that Spanish is their first preferred language. So to me, that means we’re underserving 85,000 people in Kansas,” KDWPT Chief of Public Affairs Naida Reimer said.

Reimer said this is just the beginning of what’s to come for Spanish speakers in Kansas who enjoy outdoor activities.

“The print version of the hunting regulation summary is just the first of many things that we’re going to be offering. We’re really excited to provide a Spanish language version of our fishing regulation summary in January. So there’s definitely more to come.”

Ernesto Flores, a fish biologist at the KDWPT office in Emporia said the needed update hits close to home because he comes from a Spanish-speaking background.

“Just knowing that my family is primarily Spanish speaking, I think they’re going to be thrilled just to be able to go fishing in Western Kansas and understand what the regulations are,” he said.

He believes this will help diversity those who enjoy outdoor activities and help the department manage the activities.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.