Advertisement

AAA: More than 80% of Kansans staying home for Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving travel
Thanksgiving travel(mgn)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new survey from AAA shows 86% of Kansans do not plan to travel for Thanksgiving.

47% of those staying home say it is because of COVID-19 concerns, while 53% say they were not planning on traveling to begin with.

Out of those who do plan to travel, 84% said they plan to drive, 14% plan to fly, and 2% said they would travel by bus or train.

AAA said those who are driving should expect company on the road and to plan your route ahead of time. They also advise to pack an emergency roadside kit with extra masks and wipes.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Antibody testing graphic.
Dillons launches COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Testing at all pharmacy locations
COVID-19 in Kansas
State of Kansas finds solution for those who need to quarantine, have no place to stay
Eyewitness News KWCH
Wichita police locate family of wandering toddler
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall in the second half during the first round of the NCAA...
Shocker fans, former players react to Gregg Marshall departure

Latest News

Church donates $40K worth of non-perishable food to ‘Operation Holiday’
KANSAS PROUD: Humankind Ministries receives $40,000 worth of nonperishable food
State of Mind teen
State of Mind: Teen shares story to raise awareness of mental health
Despite a spike in local COVID-19 numbers, for now, Marion County, Kansas has not implemented a...
Marion County leaders discuss decision to turn down local mask order
Marion County turns down mask order
Marion County leaders explain decision to turn down mask order