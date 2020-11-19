AAA: More than 80% of Kansans staying home for Thanksgiving holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new survey from AAA shows 86% of Kansans do not plan to travel for Thanksgiving.

47% of those staying home say it is because of COVID-19 concerns, while 53% say they were not planning on traveling to begin with.

Out of those who do plan to travel, 84% said they plan to drive, 14% plan to fly, and 2% said they would travel by bus or train.

AAA said those who are driving should expect company on the road and to plan your route ahead of time. They also advise to pack an emergency roadside kit with extra masks and wipes.

