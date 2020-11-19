More wind and record warmth Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another gusty breeze today. Although the wind will not be as strong as it was on Wednesday, the breeze will blow between 15-25 mph with occasional higher gusts.

The wind stays from the south and that means one more unseasonably warm day. Highs in the middle to upper 70s will place us in record high territory. In Wichita we will need to make it to 79 degrees to tie the record and it is going to be close.

A cold front will continue to move through the state tonight allowing colder temperatures to take over tomorrow. While highs in the 50s and 60s remain at or above normal, most of us will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the past few days.

Our next weather maker arrives this weekend. Expect some rain across far western Kansas late Friday night followed by occasional light to moderate rain statewide on Saturday. The rain should mix with snow over northwest Kansas, but the Wichita area will remain wet and not white.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny; not as windy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Tonight: Clear, then partly cloudy late. Wind: S/NE 5-15. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Cooler with increasing clouds. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; drizzle late. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 44.

Sat: High: 50. Low: 40. Light to moderate rain.

Sun: High: 52. Low: 34. Showers early, then slow clearing.

Mon: High: 53. Low: 48. Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers.

Tue: High: 60. Low: 37. Mostly cloudy; chance of rain/thunder.

Wed: High: 63. Low: 40. Mostly sunny; mild.

