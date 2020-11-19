Advertisement

Rain chances still on for part of the weekend

Most will come Saturday over southern Kansas
Rain chances still expected to increase for part of the weekend.
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that rain chances are still on for the weekend, but not everyone will get the moisture they need to end the drought. Best chances will come Saturday for the southern half of the state.

Friday will start off with lows in the 40s and 50s, and with increasing clouds for the afternoon, highs will be in the 60s (cooling down from earlier in the week). Much of the state remains dry heading into Friday night.

Cloudy skies and rain showers will develop on Saturday. Rainfall amounts up to .50″ look possible for areas south of I-70, with areas north of the interstate only getting trace amounts. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday afternoon.

Look for a return to sun on Sunday with highs in the 50s. Another storm system is on the way early next week, with chances for rain Monday night and Tuesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. S/NE 5-15. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. N/NE 10-20. High: 65.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy; drizzle late. NE 10-15. Low: 45.

Sat: High: 49 Cloudy with areas of light rain.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 39 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 35 Becoming cloudy; overnight showers.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 47 Cloudy with a chance of rain.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 37 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thanksgiving: High: 58 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

