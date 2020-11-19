State of Mind: Teen shares story to raise awareness of mental health

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The stress of adolescent years is now being coupled with the stress of this coronavirus pandemic.

Annie Turpin is hoping to normalize the conversation around mental health among teenagers.

“I want to end this stigma that is surrounding mental health,” said Turpin.

The 17-year-old openly talks about her diagnosis of severe depression, severe anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“It definitely was a shake in my world. I didn’t know how to cope with that. I have definitely grown since then, in order to help other people speak out on a topic that really hits close to home,” said Turpin.

The high school junior continues sharing her story through pageantry. Turpin is the reigning Miss Augusta’s Outstanding Teen and will compete for the title of Miss Kansas’ Outstanding Teen next year in Pratt. It will be at the same time the Miss Kansas Organization will host their competition.

Through her social media, Turpin hopes that teens realize everyone faces challenges and you are not alone.

“That’s my goal, to make people feel loved, to make people feel wanted, and to let everybody know they are not alone,” said Turpin.

Therapists at Arrow Therapy Group shared these tips to help teens cope with this pandemic.

-Teens: Stay connected to one another

-Teens: Stay active

-Parents: Be patient with your teen’s screen time

