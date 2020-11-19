Advertisement

Tenn. K-9 dies after being shot multiple times ‘in the line of duty’

Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.
Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.
Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.(La Vergne Police Dept.)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A K-9 with the La Vergne Police Department is dead after he was reportedly shot several times “in the line of duty” November 17.

K-9 Sjaak was shot three times after a man driving down Murfreesboro Road shot at Officer Justin Darby according to LPD. He was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re all praying for Sjaak and Officer Darby,” says Interim Chief Chip Davis. “A K9 is more than just a dog to our handlers, they’re a partner.”

Update on Sjaak: One of La Vergne’s K9s is in critical condition after being shot three times on Tuesday, November 17....

Posted by La Vergne Police Department on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

By Wednesday evening, LPD confirmed Sjaak had died.

Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday, but he did not survive the operation.

“It is with a heavy heart that the La Vergne Police Department announces K9 Sjaak has passed away,” LPD said in a tweet.

This incident is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Antibody testing graphic.
Dillons launches COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Testing at all pharmacy locations
COVID-19 in Kansas
State of Kansas finds solution for those who need to quarantine, have no place to stay
Eyewitness News KWCH
Wichita police locate family of wandering toddler
COVID-19 testings
Where to get tested for COVID-19

Latest News

The Arkansas City Police Department rewarded a teen for returning a wallet that had $250 inside.
Arkansas City teen returns finds wallet with $250 inside, returns it
Church donates $40K worth of non-perishable food to ‘Operation Holiday’
KANSAS PROUD: Humankind Ministries receives $40,000 worth of nonperishable food
State of Mind teen
State of Mind: Teen shares story to raise awareness of mental health
Despite a spike in local COVID-19 numbers, for now, Marion County, Kansas has not implemented a...
Marion County leaders discuss decision to turn down local mask order
Marion County turns down mask order
Marion County leaders explain decision to turn down mask order