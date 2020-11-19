Wichita Police collecting clothes, food for people in need
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is helping the community by collecting clothing and food donations this holiday season.
“2020 has been a rough year for a lot of people. We wanted to help give back, especially as inclement weather hits,” said Officer Chad Ditch.
The Patrol East Community Policing team is hosting a Holiday Coat and Food Drive through Saturday, Dec. 12th.
Drop off locations and times include:
- Patrol East Sub-Station at 350 S. Edgemoor, Monday to Friday 8am-5pm
- Community Policing Office at 4135 E. Harry, Monday 2pm -5pm or Tuesday 9am-12pm
Items requested include:
- New or lightly used coats (all adult and children sizes)
- New or lightly used hats, gloves, and scarves (all adult and children sizes)
- New socks only (all adult and children sizes))
- Non-perishable foods only
Items collected will be distributed to local food banks and shelters in Wichita.
The Holiday Coat and Food Drive began on Nov. 9th and ends on Dec. 12th.
