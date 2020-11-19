Advertisement

Wichita Police implement community policing team in Downtown Wichita

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have implemented a new four-person community policing team in downtown Wichita.

The team will focus on the area between Hydraulic East to Seneca and Kellogg North to Central.

According to police the team will focus on crime and “disorder” in the area. The team will be on foot and bicycle in the area.

