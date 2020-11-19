Wichita Police implement community policing team in Downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have implemented a new four-person community policing team in downtown Wichita.

The team will focus on the area between Hydraulic East to Seneca and Kellogg North to Central.

According to police the team will focus on crime and “disorder” in the area. The team will be on foot and bicycle in the area.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.