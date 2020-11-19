Advertisement

Wichita Police to crack down on impaired driving leading into Thanksgiving weekend

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police, along with other area law enforcement, will focus on keeping impaired drivers off the street until after Thanksgiving weekend.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said the day before Thanksgiving sees the most impaired-related crashes than any other day of the year.

A grant from KDOT will fund the overtime efforts.

