Advertisement

Wichita State: No fans admitted for basketball games through rest of year

Charles Koch Arena on the campus of Wichita State University
Charles Koch Arena on the campus of Wichita State University(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - RELEASE FROM WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS:

Wichita State Athletics announced Thursday (November 19) that the general public will not be permitted to attend men’s and women’s basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena through December 31, 2020. The decision follows new restrictions set by the Sedgwick County Health Team and the current COVID-19 positivity rates in the Wichita area. 

The hope is that this will allow our community to flatten the curve and drastically reduce the positive rates we are currently experiencing. With basketball season beginning next week, we ask everyone to follow the recommendations of your local health authorities and the CDC so we can begin to host fans inside Charles Koch Arena after the order expires December 31, 2020. Any facility capacity changes that the county decides to make for the month of January and beyond will be communicated as soon as that decision has been determined. As we’ve learned from the onset of this pandemic, everything remains a fluid situation that can change rapidly and in different directions. 

At the end of the season, we will evaluate the number of games played with fans in attendance and present season ticket holders with financial options regarding tickets and SASO contribution. Our student-athletes will certainly miss the energy in the building from Shocker Fans but the safety of all involved must come first. Another way fans can support the Wichita State teams is to purchase a Patterson Legal Group Fan Cutout. For more information on cutouts, please click here. If you have questions related to this announcement please reach out to the Shocker Ticket Office or SASO Office at 316-978-FANS (3267).

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Antibody testing graphic.
Dillons launches COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Testing at all pharmacy locations
Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county
COVID-19 in Kansas
State of Kansas finds solution for those who need to quarantine, have no place to stay
Eyewitness News KWCH
Wichita police locate family of wandering toddler

Latest News

Wichita East defeated Wichita Heights 52-40 in the 5th place game at the 77th Annual...
Kansas State High School Activities Association considers delay in winter sports season
Oct 5, 2019; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners...
KU football game vs. Texas postponed to Dec. 12
Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Champions Classic Specifics Announced
Charles Koch Arena on the campus of Wichita State University
WSU donors, longtime season ticket holders react to Gregg Marshall resignation