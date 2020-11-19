Wichita State: No fans admitted for basketball games through rest of year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - RELEASE FROM WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS:

Wichita State Athletics announced Thursday (November 19) that the general public will not be permitted to attend men’s and women’s basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena through December 31, 2020. The decision follows new restrictions set by the Sedgwick County Health Team and the current COVID-19 positivity rates in the Wichita area.

The hope is that this will allow our community to flatten the curve and drastically reduce the positive rates we are currently experiencing. With basketball season beginning next week, we ask everyone to follow the recommendations of your local health authorities and the CDC so we can begin to host fans inside Charles Koch Arena after the order expires December 31, 2020. Any facility capacity changes that the county decides to make for the month of January and beyond will be communicated as soon as that decision has been determined. As we’ve learned from the onset of this pandemic, everything remains a fluid situation that can change rapidly and in different directions.

At the end of the season, we will evaluate the number of games played with fans in attendance and present season ticket holders with financial options regarding tickets and SASO contribution. Our student-athletes will certainly miss the energy in the building from Shocker Fans but the safety of all involved must come first. Another way fans can support the Wichita State teams is to purchase a Patterson Legal Group Fan Cutout. For more information on cutouts, please click here. If you have questions related to this announcement please reach out to the Shocker Ticket Office or SASO Office at 316-978-FANS (3267).

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.