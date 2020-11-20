20 Harvey County organizations team up to help reduce COVID-19 spread

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - As the holidays near and cases of COVID-19 spike throughout Harvey County, twenty local frontline organizations including healthcare providers, government agencies, schools, and first responders have joined forces to help spread the word about making wise choices for community health safety.

Headed by Newton Medical Center and the Harvey County Health Department, the group will officially launch its campaign Your Choices Matter. Choose Wisely today.

COLLABORATION PARTNERS INCLUDE:

· Asbury Park

· Bethel College

· Bluestem Communities

· Cardiovascular Care

· City of Hesston

· City of Newton

· City of North Newton

· Cottonwood Pediatrics

· Halstead USD 440

· Harvey County Commission

· Harvey County Health Department

· Harvey County Medical Society

· Health Ministries Clinic

· Hesston College

· Hesston Fire/EMS

· Mirror Inc.

· Newton Fire/EMS

· Newton Medical Center

· Newton Police Department

· Newton USD 373

