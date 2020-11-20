Advertisement

20 Harvey County organizations team up to help reduce COVID-19 spread

YOUR CHOICES MATTER Harvey County
YOUR CHOICES MATTER Harvey County(Newton Medical Center)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - As the holidays near and cases of COVID-19 spike throughout Harvey County, twenty local frontline organizations including healthcare providers, government agencies, schools, and first responders have joined forces to help spread the word about making wise choices for community health safety.

Headed by Newton Medical Center and the Harvey County Health Department, the group will officially launch its campaign Your Choices Matter. Choose Wisely today.

COLLABORATION PARTNERS INCLUDE:

· Asbury Park

· Bethel College

· Bluestem Communities

· Cardiovascular Care

· City of Hesston

· City of Newton

· City of North Newton

· Cottonwood Pediatrics

· Halstead USD 440

· Harvey County Commission

· Harvey County Health Department

· Harvey County Medical Society

· Health Ministries Clinic

· Hesston College

· Hesston Fire/EMS

· Mirror Inc.

· Newton Fire/EMS

· Newton Medical Center

· Newton Police Department

· Newton USD 373

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) on U-160 near Attica...
More details released in Harper County crash that killed 3 people
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
February 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S - Wichita State Shockers head coach GREGG...
Agreement breaks down Gregg Marshall buyout from Wichita State
Kansas farmer dies of COVID 19
Goodland family shares message after husband, father dies from COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May
Generic police lights image
Hutch police scaling back non-emergency response due to COVID-19
Cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across Kansas.
Kansas governor, Sedgwick County leaders urge counties across state to adopt health orders
Garden City
Garden City Public Schools transitioning to remote learning for all students