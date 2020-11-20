After seeing an increase of people in need, Wichita Police Foundation launches program to help

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Foundation, in partnership with Wichita Police, will launch ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ to connect with community members in need.

According to WPF, police have seen an increase in people who are in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic – especially in single parent households.

“A program was needed that would give hope to those experiencing financial hardship and increase positive interactions between law enforcement and the community they serve,” a release by the foundation read.

The program will provide essential home and quality of life items to people and families, while also building positive relationships between police and the community, according to the foundation.

“This week, the Wichita Police Foundation, in partnership with WPD, delivered Random Acts of Kindness to two families in need. One recipient is a single mother who is battling cancer for the fourth time and unable to work. Her stove was barely functioning making it difficult to provide meals for her young son. Now, both families have brand new stoves just in time for Thanksgiving and have positive memories with Wichita police officers that will be remembered for years to come” said Wichita Police Foundation Executive Director Becca Newman in a release. “People connect over kindness and we could all use a little kindness right now.”

