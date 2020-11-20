Family thanks community for donations after 4-year-old’s walker stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita community is rallying behind a four-year-old Wichita boy. Maddon’s walker was stolen Sunday night from his front porch. His dad, Jeremy Wilson said Maddon has lived with paralysis in his legs for most of his life.

“He started walking as a baby at about a year and a half, walked for eight months to a year,” said Wilson. “Then all of the sudden wasn’t walking anymore.”

Wilson said Maddon’s life changed when he got his walker.

“He went from scooting up everywhere, tearing up his clothes, I mean he still tears up his clothes pretty good,” said Wilson. “But just the freedom to go and keep up with the other kids.”

He said the theft of the walker left the whole family devastated.

“I was pretty angry and upset,” said Wilson. “How are you going to steal from a little kid.”

After all, Wilson said he is thankful for the community who have stepped in to help. After setting up a GoFundme campaign, donations to get Maddon a new walker have poured in.

“It took off like wildfire, within the first two hours it was almost $800, it was very humbling,” said Wilson.

He said an organization has stepped in to loan them a walker until Maddon gets a new one.

The Wichita Police Department asks anyone with information about the stole walker to contact detectives at (316) 268-4111.

