Garden City Public Schools transitioning to remote learning for all students

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City school district on Friday (Nov. 20) announced its decision to move all of its students to remote learning starting Monday (Nov. 23), and lasting through Dec. 22.

“This will allow staff members and families to plan efficiently in order to provide the best possible Remote Learning experience for our students. Please note that this is temporary, and On‐Site Learning will happen again as soon as it is safe to do so,” Garden City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Karlins said in a letter to its families.

With its decision, the district pointed out that when adjusted for population size, COVID-19 activity in Finney County is some of the highest in Kansas and in the U.S.

“This has increasingly impacted many of our families and staff members and made it challenging to safely operate our school district. Over the past few weeks, the district has consistently had shortages of teachers, paraeducators, nursing staff, custodians, bus drivers, food service workers, and administrators due to COVID-related absences,” Dr.Karlins said.

As of Nov. 13, there were 428 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Finney County and a positive test rate of 45 percent.

“In order for us to return back to school, we need your help. This is an opportunity for us as a community to increase our vigilance, be mindful that our actions impact not only ourselves and our families but others in the community, and take the necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID‐19 within Garden City,” Karlins said.

