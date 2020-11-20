Goodland family shares message after husband, father does of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

A western Kansas farmer dies of COVID-19.

“Just larger than life, knew everyone, never knew a stranger,” said Gaylene Shank.

Dennis Shank’s wife, Gaylene, says he tested positive, but didn’t make it. She tested positive, too.

“It just attacked his lungs.”

She says he was a healthy man and they aren’t sure how he got it, but say dealing with this should be a wake up call for everyone.

“The medical people in our country are exhausted and I feel like, they are feeling like, they have been abandoned by the public.”

Dennis had to be transferred out of county to Wesley Medical Center due to his condition. Gaylene saying he declined quickly. She says she saw first hand the impact this is having on hospitals, not having enough beds, and having to find any hospital that can take a patient.

Now this family is dealing with the loss of their loved one. She does have a message to Kansans right now, do whatever you can to keep this from happening to your family.

“If it saves just one more life, it gives a little more meaning to Dennis’s life.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.