Advertisement

Goodland family shares message after husband, father does of COVID-19

COVID-19 hits western Kansas family hard
Kansas farmer dies of COVID 19
Kansas farmer dies of COVID 19(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

A western Kansas farmer dies of COVID-19.

“Just larger than life, knew everyone, never knew a stranger,” said Gaylene Shank.

Dennis Shank’s wife, Gaylene, says he tested positive, but didn’t make it. She tested positive, too.

“It just attacked his lungs.”

She says he was a healthy man and they aren’t sure how he got it, but say dealing with this should be a wake up call for everyone.

“The medical people in our country are exhausted and I feel like, they are feeling like, they have been abandoned by the public.”

Dennis had to be transferred out of county to Wesley Medical Center due to his condition. Gaylene saying he declined quickly. She says she saw first hand the impact this is having on hospitals, not having enough beds, and having to find any hospital that can take a patient.

Now this family is dealing with the loss of their loved one. She does have a message to Kansans right now, do whatever you can to keep this from happening to your family.

“If it saves just one more life, it gives a little more meaning to Dennis’s life.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Antibody testing graphic.
Dillons launches COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Testing at all pharmacy locations
Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county
COVID-19 in Kansas
State of Kansas finds solution for those who need to quarantine, have no place to stay
Eyewitness News KWCH
Wichita police locate family of wandering toddler

Latest News

courtesy: MGN Online
3 killed in Harper County crash
A plate at Thanksgiving dinner.
Tips to preparing a smaller Thanksgiving meal
Preparing smaller meals for Thanksgiving
How to prepare a scaled-down Thanksgiving
Don't Fall for It - COVID-19 scam
FF12: Woman warns others of COVID-19 scam