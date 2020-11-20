Hutch police scaling back non-emergency response due to COVID-19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Citing COVID-19 concerns, the Hutchinson Police Department on Friday (Nov. 20) announced that it’s scaling back some of its non-emergency response, moving to “Tier II” of its response plan. The department explained that it will “continue to respond to all crimes in progress,” but “all other calls for service will be handled over the telephone.”

The department further explained that it will continue to respond to injury accidents and alcohol-related accidents.

“If you are involved in a non-injury accident where the vehicles are operable and there is no alcohol or drug use suspected, then please move your vehicles to a safe area and exchange information required by your insurance carrier,” the department said.

The Hutchinson Police Department also is not allowing walk-in reporting at the LEC (law enforcement center). Those needing assistance can call 620-694-2816. If you have a records request, call 620-694-2838 or email hperecords@renolec.com. All fingerprinting services are suspended.

“The men and women of the Hutchinson Police Department will continue to serve this community with steadfast dedication. Together we will remain Hutch Strong,” the department said.

