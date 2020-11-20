IRS: Millions of Americans still eligible for payments from first pandemic relief bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The IRS says millions of Americans are still eligible to receive the payments from the first pandemic relief bill.

The IRS sent letters out reminding those that they need to submit their information if they want to receive the money.

Among those who qualify are college students, and people who don’t typically file tax returns, due to low incomes.

They have until 2 p.m. Saturday to register for an economic impact payment.

