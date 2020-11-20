Advertisement

IRS: Millions of Americans still eligible for payments from first pandemic relief bill

(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The IRS says millions of Americans are still eligible to receive the payments from the first pandemic relief bill.

The IRS sent letters out reminding those that they need to submit their information if they want to receive the money.

Among those who qualify are college students, and people who don’t typically file tax returns, due to low incomes.

They have until 2 p.m. Saturday to register for an economic impact payment.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) on U-160 near Attica...
More details released in Harper County crash that killed 3 people
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
February 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S - Wichita State Shockers head coach GREGG...
Agreement breaks down Gregg Marshall buyout from Wichita State

Latest News

Wesley Medical Center
Leaders of a Wichita hospital urging a more restrictive health order
Goodland-area farmer dies from COVID-19
Goodland family shares message after husband, father dies from COVID-19
GoFundMe for boy who had walker stolen
Community rallies behind family after 4-year-old's walker stolen
Aerial view of Wesley Medical Center
Hospital leaders seek more COVID-19 restrictions in Sedgwick County