Kansas reports almost 6,000 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, 81 deaths

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 5,939 new cases since Wednesday. The statewide total since the beginning of the pandemic is now 134,533.

The state also reported 84 new deaths since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,410.

Hospitalizations also increased by 121 since Wednesday.

Wednesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly established a statewide facial covering protocol.

