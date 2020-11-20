Advertisement

Noticeably cooler morning across Kansas

By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a noticeably cooler morning across Kansas, and the rest of the day will follow suit. After warming into the 70s most of the week, we are 10 to 15 degrees cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Limited sunshine this morning will quickly be replaced by increasing clouds this afternoon. Some drizzle is possible overnight, especially across south-central and southeast Kansas, but the main event will hold off until tomorrow.

Expect occasional light to moderate rain statewide on Saturday. The rain should mix with snow at times across northwest Kansas, but most of the state will stay wet and not white. The rain will continue Saturday night before quickly exiting on Sunday morning.

A second storm system has plans on moving in late Monday into Tuesday. Showers and storms are possible with this weather maker, although nothing heavy nor severe is expected at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cooler with increasing clouds. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 63.

Tonight: Cloudy; drizzle late. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Light to moderate rain. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Rain; ending late. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 39.

Sun: High: 53. Low: 36. Cloudy early, then gradual clearing.

Mon: High: 51. Low: 48. Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers.

Tue: High: 60. Low: 37. Mostly cloudy; chance of rain/thunder.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 38. Mostly sunny; mild.

Thu: High: 58. Low: 33. Partly cloudy.

