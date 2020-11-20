Advertisement

Police responding to ‘active situation’ at Wisconsin mall

A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban...
A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall.(WDJT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall.

The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the Friday afternoon incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

Journalists at the scene posted photos on social media showing a heavy police presence outside the mall.

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a shooting in February in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who also is Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him.

The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

LIVE: Large police presence at Wauwatosa mall

A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall. The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the Friday afternoon incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

Posted by NBC15 Madison on Friday, November 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) on U-160 near Attica...
More details released in Harper County crash that killed 3 people
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
February 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S - Wichita State Shockers head coach GREGG...
Agreement breaks down Gregg Marshall buyout from Wichita State
Kansas farmer dies of COVID 19
Goodland family shares message after husband, father dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, said in an email that he believes he's...
Midwest health system CEO says he had virus, won’t wear mask
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Illinois teen charged in protest slayings posts $2M bail
Grocery shopping during a pandemic.
Valley Center, Derby approve enforcement for Sedgwick County health order
We will stay chilly for the weekend, and rain chances will take over your Saturday.
Rain returns for the weekend