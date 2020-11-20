Advertisement

Rain returns for the weekend

By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We will stay chilly for the weekend, and rain chances will take over your Saturday.

Tonight, lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. There will be a light drizzle possible overnight into early Saturday morning, mainly for southeastern Kansas.

Saturday, we’ll have highs in the upper 40s. Rain will start in southwestern Kansas in the morning, around 6-7 a.m. These showers will move to the east, into central Kansas around noon. Rain will end for the western half of the state Saturday afternoon, lingering for central Kansas through about 9-10 p.m.

Sunday will bring a mostly sunny sky and some warmer temps. Highs will reach the mid 50s. We’ll stay in the 50s through the start of the work week, but rain chances will return by then as well.

Showers will be possible on Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening, lingering off and on Tuesday. Highs will stay in the 50s through then.

Sunshine will return Wednesday and it will stick around through Thanksgiving.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Rain ends in the evening. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 38.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. HigH: 53.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/thunder.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

