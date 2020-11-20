Advertisement

Russell County among rural KS counties considering mask mandate

Russell County is considering whether or not to implement a local mask mandate.
Russell County is considering whether or not to implement a local mask mandate.(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL, Kan. (KWCH) - Like many of Kansas’ counties, Russell County is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as an increase in testing demands. The discussion about bucking the COVID-19 trend includes consideration of a mask mandate. Russell County’s consideration follows Kansas Governor Laura Kelly enacting an order for a second statewide mask requirement. The order calls for counties across the state to enact their own face-covering requirements.

“I think (Governor Kelly is) looking at the numbers and she sees that they’re not going in the right direction and she feels she has to do something, and I respect her for doing that,” Russell County Commissioner Stever Reinhardt said.

Reinhardt said he is in favor of a mask mandate, but not for enforcing the mandate.

“My objection is the law-enforcement component of it,” he said. “I’m fine with everything else, but I don’t wanna throw our law enforcement into this situation.”

Reinhardt said that regardless of whether masks are required in public places in Russell County, he believes some people would not follow the mandate.

“Some will participate and some won’t,” he said. “That’s part of the situation.”

Reinhardt said he understands the seriousness of the pandemic because his father recently died from the virus.

Eyewitness News also spoke with Russell County Commissioner Aaron Steinart who said he doesn’t think many of the county’s small businesses would be able to survive another shutdown. He believes if everyone wore a mask when social distancing isn’t possible, it could make an impact and help to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Antibody testing graphic.
Dillons launches COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Testing at all pharmacy locations
Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county
COVID-19 in Kansas
State of Kansas finds solution for those who need to quarantine, have no place to stay
Eyewitness News KWCH
Wichita police locate family of wandering toddler

Latest News

First coronavirus task force briefing in months
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
Kansas State University - Anderson Hall
Concern about further COVID-19 spread comes with end of college semesters
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank hospital staff
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank hospital staff
Charles Koch Arena on the campus of Wichita State University
Wichita State: No fans admitted for basketball games through rest of year