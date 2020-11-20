Sedgwick County Republicans to hold special convention to fill O’Donnell’s vacancy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Republican Party will hold a special convention on Monday to select a replacement for Michael O’Donnell.

The District 2 County Commissioner agreed to resign from his position last Friday. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett determined there was enough evidence in the case involving a false attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple to force O’Donnell out.

Candidates wishing to fill O’Donnell’s seat must be registered Republicans in the District, according to the party. They will serve out the remainder of O’Donnell’s term until Democrat Sarah Lopez is sworn-in on January 11, 2021. Lopez beat O’Donnell in the 2020 general election by 264 votes.

This is notice of the Special Convention for the remaining term of Sedgwick County District Two County Commissioner. The... Posted by Sedgwick County Republican Party on Thursday, November 19, 2020

