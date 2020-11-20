Advertisement

Spokesman: Trump’s son Don Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at...
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.(Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus.

The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) on U-160 near Attica...
More details released in Harper County crash that killed 3 people
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
February 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S - Wichita State Shockers head coach GREGG...
Agreement breaks down Gregg Marshall buyout from Wichita State
Kansas farmer dies of COVID 19
Goodland family shares message after husband, father dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Generic police lights image
Hutch police scaling back non-emergency response due to COVID-19
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May
Cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across Kansas.
Kansas governor, Sedgwick County leaders urge counties across state to adopt health orders
A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban...
Mayor: Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening