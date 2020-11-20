Advertisement

Suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ arrested after 3 bodies found in Colorado

By KMGH Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CONEJOS, Colo. (KMGH) - An arrest has been made after three bodies were found in southern Colorado.

No trespassing signs, graffiti, and piles of dirt mark the spot where authorities discovered some human remains last week. A few days later, more remains were found at a second location.

The suspect, identified as Adre Baroz, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

“He goes by ‘Psycho.’ I just wanted to put that out there,” Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said.

Federal and state agents had tracked him to a motel in New Mexico.

Authorities say it may take several weeks, or even months, to verify the victims’ identities due to the condition they were in when found.

“I hope it’s somebody they’ve been looking for and give a little closure to families who have been looking for people for a while,” Alamosa resident Jacque Payne said.

Investigators say they currently have no evidence linking the remains to any missing people.

Baroz faces charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

