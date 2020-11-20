Advertisement

Tips to preparing a smaller Thanksgiving meal

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The CDC is urging people not to travel this Thanksgiving. Health officials are also encouraging you to stay within your own home for the holiday to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It comes as numbers across the country and right here in Kansas reach new heights and the number of hospitalizations grow, in some places overwhelming hospitals.

So, what can you do to scale down your celebration?

Chef Alex Michael is the Chair of Culinary Arts at Butler Community College. She says first start with the bird. She says you don’t always need a turkey for your Thanksgiving feast.

“Find different sorts of birds in the grocery store they carry ducks, guinea fowl, quail sometimes, so maybe finding just a smaller piece of poultry in the grocery store so you don’t have those leftovers,” she says.

But if you’re stuck on tradition, Michael says you might try different cuts and not the entire turkey.

“You can also find sometimes just turkey breasts with the legs not included so just a smaller butchered piece of turkey if you’re still wanting to have turkey,” she says.

Chef Michael says when it comes to the sides and dessert, try half portions of your favorites. Or, try something new.

“Maybe instead of making a whole pumpkin pie, maybe making little tartlets that you can free some of them,” she says.

It may not be what you’re used to, but ultimately, it’s about keeping everyone safe.

“Remember those good days. We’ll be back here again and someday we can come back together and have those big meals,” says Michael.

