Valley Center, Derby approve enforcement for Sedgwick County health order
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KWCH) - Two more Sedgwick County communities approved enforcement of Sedgwick County’s public health order on Friday.
The City of Valley Center said its police have not issued any citations since the pandemic began. Instead, officers have been educating the public. Valley Center said though officers can issue citations, at their discretion, to businesses that “willfully ignore any public health orders or mandates.”
The Derby Police Department is asking its residents to call a special number if they observe people not wearing masks or practicing social distancing at a particular business or public space in Derby. That number is 316-788-1557. The police department said do not call 9-1-1.
