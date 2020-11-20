Advertisement

Wichita State Basketball announces conference schedule

Jan, 1, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers...
Jan, 1, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers and East Carolina Pirates(�Kelly Ross | Kelly Ross)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - Wichita State fans can finally fill in their calendars – albeit in pencil – after Friday’s American Athletic Conference schedule release. 

The league locked in 20-game schedules for all 11 member schools, though tip times and television information are still to be determined. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all dates are subject to change. 

Start times have been set for three non-conference games against Oral Roberts (Dec. 2, 6 p.m. CT), Missouri (Dec. 6, 1 p.m.) and Oklahoma State (Dec. 12, 2 p.m.). In addition, the game against OSU has been moved from INTRUST Bank Arena to Charles Koch Arena. 

As previously announced, all December home games will be behind closed doors due to new restrictions sets by the Sedgwick County Health Team. The current order expires on Dec. 31, 2020. 

The Shockers open and close the league slate with consecutive road games but will enjoy a stretch with nine of 14 contests at home between Jan. 9 and Feb. 28. 

For the first time in its four seasons in the American, Wichita State will play a home-and-home against every other team in the conference. 

The league slate begins at Tulsa on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and continues a week later at USF (Dec. 22).  

The Shockers’ first home conference action comes Wednesday, Dec. 30 against East Carolina.  

January home dates include: Cincinnati (Jan. 9), Tulsa (Jan. 13), USF (Jan. 24) and UCF (Jan. 30). 

WSU plays January road games at each of the top-four teams in the American preseason poll: Houston (Jan. 6), SMU (Jan. 17), Memphis (Jan. 21) and Cincinnati (Jan. 27). 

Likewise, WSU’s home schedule concludes with games against each of the preseason top-three. After hosting Tulane (Feb. 3) and Temple (Feb. 7) during the first week of February, the Shockers will welcome Memphis (Feb. 18), Houston (Feb. 25) and SMU (Feb. 28) over an 11-day stretch. 

The Shockers will play just two February road games – Feb. 10 at UCF and Feb. 21 at ECU – but spend the first two weeks of March on the road.  

The regular season concludes with a road swing through Tulane (Mar. 3) and Temple (Mar. 6), and the American Athletic Conference Championship runs Mar. 11-14 in Fort Worth, Texas.

###

2020-21 WICHITA STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE:

(as of Nov. 20, 2020) 

NOVEMBER:

Wed. 25 -- vs Utah State %

Thu. 26 -- vs TBD %

Fri. 27 -- vs TBD % 

DECEMBER:

Wed. 2 -- ORAL ROBERTS (6 p.m.)

Sun. 6 – MISSOURI (1 p.m.)

Sat. 12 -- OKLAHOMA STATE (2 p.m.)

Tue. 15 -- at Tulsa*

Tue. 22 -- at USF*

Wed. 30 -- EAST CAROLINA* 

JANUARY:

Sat. 2 -- at Ole Miss

Wed. 6 -- at Houston*

Sat. 9 – CINCINNATI*

Wed. 13 – TULSA*

Sun. 17 -- at SMU*

Thu. 21 -- at Memphis*

Sun. 24 – USF*

Wed. 27 -- at Cincinnati*

Sat. 30 – UCF* 

FEBRUARY:

Wed. 3 – TULANE*

Sun. 7 – TEMPLE*

Wed. 10 -- at UCF*

Thu. 18 – MEMPHIS*

Sun. 21 -- at East Carolina*

Thu. 25 – HOUSTON*

Sun. 28 – SMU* 

MARCH:

Wed. 3 -- at Tulane*

Sat. 6 -- at Temple* 

%=Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

*=American Athletic Conference game

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) on U-160 near Attica...
More details released in Harper County crash that killed 3 people
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
February 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S - Wichita State Shockers head coach GREGG...
Agreement breaks down Gregg Marshall buyout from Wichita State
Kansas farmer dies of COVID 19
Goodland family shares message after husband, father dies from COVID-19

Latest News

February 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S - Wichita State Shockers head coach GREGG...
Agreement breaks down Gregg Marshall buyout from Wichita State
Charles Koch Arena on the campus of Wichita State University
Wichita State: No fans admitted for basketball games through rest of year
Wichita East defeated Wichita Heights 52-40 in the 5th place game at the 77th Annual...
Kansas State High School Activities Association considers delay in winter sports season
Oct 5, 2019; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners...
KU football game vs. Texas postponed to Dec. 12