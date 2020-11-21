Advertisement

Cloudy, rainy Saturday - sun returns Sunday

Light rain and showers today
By Dean Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today, we’ll see highs in the 40s with steady or falling temperatures through the afternoon. Light rain across southwestern Kansas will move east throughout the day, into central Kansas around noon. Rain will end for the western half of the state Saturday afternoon, lingering for central Kansas through about 7-9 p.m. Rainfall amounts will range from a trace in NW-Kansas to around 0.50″ in the SE-Kansas. Clouds hang around for central and eastern Kansas tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday will bring a mostly sunny sky and slightly warmer temperatures as high pressure moves across the central Plains. Highs will reach the 50s. We’ll stay in the 50s through the start of the work week, but rain chances will return by Monday and Tuesday.

Showers will be possible on Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening, with better chances of rain and a few rumbles on Tuesday. Sunshine will return Wednesday and it will stick around through Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will remain in the 50s through Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with light rain and scattered showers through the afternoon. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 49.

Tonight: Rain ends early, then mainly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 39.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 53.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 35.

Mon: High: 51 Mostly cloudy with drizzle and scattered afternoon showers.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 48 Cloudy with a good chance of rain and a few rumbles.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 37 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 35 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy.

