Investigation of Kansas GOP lawmaker referred to AG’s office

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(AP) - The results of an investigation into a Republican lawmaker has been referred by the local district attorney to the Kansas attorney general’s office to assess whether to take any further action over a plot to cover up their role in a false ad against a mayoral candidate in the state’s largest city.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release Friday that he has been in consultation with the attorney general’s office concerning state Rep Michael Capps. Wichita City Council member James Clendenin was interviewed again and the district attorney’s office plans to release information on him next week. Michael O’Donnell resigned last week from the Sedgwick County Commission after Bennett concluded there was sufficient evidence to begin ouster proceedings.

