One killed, one arrested in Arkansas City shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Arkansas City arrest a man accused of fatally shooting another man late Friday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in at the intersection of Madison Avenue and the U.S. 77 bypass.

Once there, they found 38-year-old Samuel Hutton of Ark City in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

During their investigation, police identified the suspect as 40-year-old James Lyle Clark. They believe the shooting happened at Clark’s home in the 1300 block of S. A Street in southeast Ark City.

Officers executed a search warrant at that home and worked through the night to track down Clark.

With the help of the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Clark was located and arrested without incident around 5:30 Saturday morning east of Ark City.

He was booked into jail on one count of felony second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.

Those wishing to remain anonymous also may contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Call (620) 442-7777 in Arkansas City or (620) 221-7777 in Winfield, or visit www.tipsubmit.com or accs.crimestoppersweb.com to make an anonymous report.

An anonymous tip also can be submitted by texting ACTIPS to 847411.

