Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Friday night confirmed the arrest of a detention deputy the department says was introducing contraband to the Sedgwick County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy, Braydon Hoover-Lane was arrested for three counts of trafficking contraband (into) a correctional institution. Hoover-Lane was booked at the jail and placed on unpaid suspension.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says Hoover-Lane has been employed with the department since September 2019.

“Detention Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate or assist in the investigation of any crime with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us,” the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on the detention deputy’s arrest.

