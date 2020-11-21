Sunshine returns Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a chilly and rainy start to the weekend, sunshine will return on Sunday.

Showers will end Saturday evening but clouds will linger overnight. Lows will drop into the 20s for the northwest, the mid 30s to lower 40s for the rest of the state.

Cloud cover will stick around Sunday morning, but it will clear in the afternoon. We’ll have highs mainly in the low to mid 50s on Sunday.

Highs will stay in the 50s through Thanksgiving, but we’ll have another chance for rain before the holiday arrives. A few showers will be possible in central Kansas on Monday, but rain will be likely across the state on Tuesday. We could even get a few storms. This will end Tuesday night.

Sunshine will return Wednesday and it will continue into the Thanksgiving holiday. Highs will drop back into the 40s Friday into the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers end in the evening. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 34.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 50.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 47 Cloudy with a good chance of rain and a few rumbles.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.