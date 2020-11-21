Advertisement

Surge in COVID-19 cases brings concerns about possible shutdown

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals across the state ask Kansans to wear masks and social distance as COVID-19 cases surge. Leadership with Wesley Medical Center approached Sedgwick County to ask for tighter restrictions to the local health order as Wichita hospitals are overwhelmed with a spike in COVID-19 patients. The next few days are crucial to what Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns will decide in terms of whether or not the health order in place will tighten.

Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said a tough consideration is whether the county could be put in a position to shut down some businesses again or if the spread of COVID-19 to employees or customers could lead to businesses having to shut down. Stolz said there’s a balancing act with which the county is trying to keep up.

Recently, Wesley Medical Center reported that about 10 percent of its COVID-19 patients won’t leave the hospital. The tighter restrictions hospital leaders recommend could help slow the virus’ spread, but it could also be devastating to businesses like bars, nightclubs that have already been hit during the pandemic. Sedgwick County Commissioners don’t want to see it happen again.

“I don’t want to shut down. The economy was shut down back in March and what we heard would hurt those small businesses,” Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said.

Fellow county commissioner Lacey Cruse said the best way to “keep every single thing open and functioning” is for people in Sedgwick County to strictly follow the current order, wearing masks in public, avoiding large groups and keeping social distance.

Commissioners say they need the community to understand.

“We’re really worried about Thanksgiving coming up with large gatherings and so forth. So please, do your part, and if everyone does their part, we can get through this.”

Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner said the question Kansas counties and the region need to ask themselves is “what can we do to help slow the spread of this virus?”

Cruse said the options essentially are to buckle down and follow guidelines now or “prolong this out and stress our hospitals to the max.”

A decision regarding Sedgwick County’s health order and to what degree, if any, it will become more restrictive is expected early next week from Dr. Minns.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county
Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) on U-160 near Attica...
More details released in Harper County crash that killed 3 people
Kansas farmer dies of COVID 19
Goodland family shares message after husband, father dies from COVID-19
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
February 1, 2018 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S - Wichita State Shockers head coach GREGG...
Agreement breaks down Gregg Marshall buyout from Wichita State

Latest News

Wesley Medical Center
Surge in COVID-19 spread brings concerns about possible shutdown
Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into jail
Harvey County COVID-19 Initative
Harvey County COVID-19 Initative
Random Acts of Kindness
Wichita Police Foundation launches Random Acts of Kindness program