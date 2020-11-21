Wichita Police Department assembles team to cut down on violent crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has a new team out on the streets in a proactive effort to cut down on violent crime in the city. Since starting up in September, the Major Crime Reduction Team is already seeing results. Wichita Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido said the team has helped to reduce the number of shooting victims by more than 35 percent and aggravated assaults and batteries by more than 38 percent.

A big part of the effort for the team of about 40 officers is getting guns and drugs out of criminals’ hands by centralizing department resources to target violent crimes and those who commit them.

“We are able to identify people who we suspect through data, that might be involved in a crime. So, we don’t just randomly go out and stop cars. We pretty much know who is driving the violence,” Salcido said.

So far, the task force has arrested 223 people and seized 122 guns.

“That’s what they do day-in and day-out,” Salcido said.

He said a good portion of Wichita’s homicides is firearm-driven. This includes 45 criminal homicides just this year.

“In order to have everything else, you need safety, and they should expect that this team is going to deliver,” Salcido said.

The team is also asking for help from the community, getting reports on what people know.

“Come forward and help us because it’s not a policing problem, it’s a community problem,” Salcido said of violent crime in Wichita.

