Advertisement

Drying out today, more rain on the way

Sunny today, rain/storms to stat the week
Sunny today, rain/storms to stat the week(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a soggy Saturday, we’ll get a chance to dry out today. Clouds will give way to sunshine and light northerly winds through the afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. High pressure will pass through Kansas today and move into Missouri Monday. Another weather system is headed our way for Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will increase tonight and thicken by Monday. A few passing light showers are possible Monday morning, with more numerous showers breaking out Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front makes its way across the state. A few storms are possible across southern Kansas Tuesday afternoon too.

Highs remain in the 50s Monday through Thanksgiving with stable, dry weather expected Wednesday through Friday. Turning a little cooler Friday into next weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50. No major travel concerns across Kansas Wednesday through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 55.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 33.

Monday: Morning shower then cloudy, a few late day showers possible. Wind: SE 10-25; gusty. High: 50.

Monday night: Cloudy, passing showers. Wind: S 20-25; gusty. Low: 47.

Tue: High: 59 Cloudy and breezy, good chance of rain and a few rumbles.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 34 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 36 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitals and COVID
Surge in COVID-19 cases brings concerns about possible shutdown
Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into jail
One killed, one arrested in Arkansas City shooting
Wesley Medical Center
Leaders of Wichita hospital pushing for more restrictive health order
Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county

Latest News

After a chilly and rainy start to the weekend, sunshine will return on Sunday.
Sunshine returns Sunday
Light rain and showers today
Cloudy, rainy Saturday - sun returns Sunday
We will stay chilly for the weekend, and rain chances will take over your Saturday.
Rain returns for the weekend
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a noticeably cooler morning across Kansas, and the rest of...
Noticeably cooler morning across Kansas