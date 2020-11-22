Drying out today, more rain on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a soggy Saturday, we’ll get a chance to dry out today. Clouds will give way to sunshine and light northerly winds through the afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. High pressure will pass through Kansas today and move into Missouri Monday. Another weather system is headed our way for Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will increase tonight and thicken by Monday. A few passing light showers are possible Monday morning, with more numerous showers breaking out Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front makes its way across the state. A few storms are possible across southern Kansas Tuesday afternoon too.

Highs remain in the 50s Monday through Thanksgiving with stable, dry weather expected Wednesday through Friday. Turning a little cooler Friday into next weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50. No major travel concerns across Kansas Wednesday through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 55.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 33.

Monday: Morning shower then cloudy, a few late day showers possible. Wind: SE 10-25; gusty. High: 50.

Monday night: Cloudy, passing showers. Wind: S 20-25; gusty. Low: 47.

Tue: High: 59 Cloudy and breezy, good chance of rain and a few rumbles.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 34 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 36 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

