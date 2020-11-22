Advertisement

Local businesses take COVID-19 precautions to keep shoppers safe on Black Friday

Dead Center Vintage cancels Black Friday in-person sales due to rising COVID-19 cases
Dead Center Vintage cancels Black Friday in-person sales due to rising COVID-19 cases
By Ellen Terhune
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Black Friday is fast approaching, and local businesses in Wichita are preparing for what would be their busiest day to look much different due to COVID-19.

“It became clear early in the summer our holiday season would be a lot different this year,” Lucinda’s owner Valerie Reimers said.

The store is taking several precautions to keep shoppers safe.

“In the past we’ve done specials where the best deals are in the first two hours of the day,” she said. “This year we are doing the same discount throughout the whole day to encourage people to not come at the same time.”

The store will have a capacity of 15 shoppers at a time. Reimers said she expects these changes to result in fewer sales.

“We’re prepared to do less but how much less, I don’t know.”

Dead Center Vintage, a vintage store on Douglas, canceled all of its in-person sales and events for Black Friday weekend.

“We canceled all of our events because we want to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Dead Center Vintage Co-owner Kenzie Borland said. “We know those events bring out big crowds and we want to limit that.”

As a first-year business, Borland said it was a difficult decision to make.

“We have never gotten to have Black Friday or Small Business Saturday as a first-year business so we’re going to lose a lot of income,” she said. “Ultimately, we want to protect the community first.”

Both stores encourage customers to shop online on Black Friday, and hope the community considers shopping local during the holidays.

“Small businesses have been struggling all year,” Borland said. “Right now during the holiday season, I think it will impact small businesses the most. If you can, shop small. It’s good to invest in your local community if you have the means to do so.”

Dead Center Vintage
Lucinda's

