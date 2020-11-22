Rain chances return for the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a break from the rain on Sunday, rain chances will return to the state Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight, with a mostly cloudy sky, lows will drop into the 30s.

Monday, showers will start in southwestern Kansas in the morning, moving through central Kansas late morning through the early afternoon. The sky will stay cloudy to mostly cloudy and highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s for central Kansas and the mid 50s to lower 60s for the west.

We’ll have even better chances for rain on Tuesday as a cold front moves in from the west. This will start in the morning and continue off and on throughout the day. Storms will be possible in central Kansas Tuesday evening as the rain ends for the west. A light rain/snow mix will be possible overnight in north central Kansas, but any chance for rain or a wintry mix will end by early Wednesday morning.

Highs will mainly be in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Tuesday, then they will drop into the lower 50s Wednesday before warming back into the upper 50s for Thanksgiving. It will be sunny and a bit breezy on Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Showers. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 49.

Tuesday: Rain likely with afternoon/evening storms. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 57.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 37 Sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 32 Sunny.

