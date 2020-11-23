2 Kansas City, Mo. Fire Department employees die of COVID-19 over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo, (KWCH) - The Kansas City Fire Department said two of its employees have died of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Chief Donna Lake identified them as Capt. Robert Rocha and Paramedic Scott Davidson. Rocha, 60, died Saturday morning. He had served in the fire department for almost three decades. Davidson died on Sunday. The 45-year-old was an 18-year veteran with of the KCFD and MAST.

To date, three KCFD first responders have died from COVID-19 and the fourth city employee. Rocha, Davidson and Billy Birmingham worked for KCFD, and TJ Morales, a KCMO Water Department employee, died from COVID-19. Lake said 73 members of the department are currently infected with COVID-19. More than 100 others previously tested positive.

Davidson was from Wichita. Andover firefighters will be on the Andover Road bridge over the KTA Monday afternoon paying our respects to him as he passes by.

