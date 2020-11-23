Donations needed for effort benefiting Wichita Children’s Home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With about one month left in a toy collection and donation effort benefiting the Wichita Children’s Home, the Wichita business behind it needs people in the community to step up. This holiday season, local Nissan dealer, Orr Nissan of Wichita, launched its “Toys for Titans” donation drive, which allows the public to donate toys, clothes, socks, hygiene products, or shoes. Up until Christmas Eve, you can bring donated items to the dealership at 10625 E. Kellogg to fill the back of two new 2020 Nissan Titan trucks.

“In addition to facilitating the collection drive, for every Nissan sold from now until December 23, 2020, Orr Nissan of Wichita will be making a $30 purchase of collection items to add to the donation,” the dealership said. “Any individual who donates to the kids will also receive a discounted $19.99 Oil Change offer as a thank you from Orr Nissan of Wichita.”

For more information about the Toys for Titans Collection Drive, contact Mac Miller at 817-980-2554.

“We are excited to see how much we can collect to help make the holidays a little brighter for the kids in our community.” Said Aaron Mount, Owner & General Manager of Orr Nissan of Wichita. “As a locally owned and operated dealership, this is really about supporting the community that we love and finding ways to be of service to those that need it most.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.