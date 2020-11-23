Ellis County to adopt Governor’s statewide mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ellis County has adopted Governor Laura Kelly’s statewide mask mandate.

According to the Hays Post, Ellis County Commissioners discussed the governor’s executive order during a special meeting Monday morning.

They did not introduce a motion on the resolution and the meeting adjourned without action.

Because of this, the governor’s mask mandate will become effective in Ellis County by default at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday until the statewide declaration is rescinded.

