Ellis County to adopt Governor’s statewide mask mandate
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ellis County has adopted Governor Laura Kelly’s statewide mask mandate.
According to the Hays Post, Ellis County Commissioners discussed the governor’s executive order during a special meeting Monday morning.
They did not introduce a motion on the resolution and the meeting adjourned without action.
Because of this, the governor’s mask mandate will become effective in Ellis County by default at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday until the statewide declaration is rescinded.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.