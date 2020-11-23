Gibbon dies at Great Bend Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Great Bend Brig Spaugh Zoo is mourning the loss of a Lar Gibbon, which died over the weekend.

“Zito” was born at the Omaha Zoo in 1994 and came to Great Bend in 2016.

The zoo says Zito started acting a bit off with his keepers on Friday, and his condition worsened over the weekend. Despite efforts from staff and veterinarians, Ztio passed early Sunday afternoon.

The zoo is not sure what caused his death, but they a necropsy was performed and samples were sent to K-State for further analysis. Results could take a few weeks.

The zoo says it’s devastated, as is Zito’s companion, Rerun.

Keepers are be providing Rerun extra attention, enrichment and activities and they will work to find another companion for Rerun.

You can send wellwishes to zoo staff here: Brit Spaugh Zoo Facebook

