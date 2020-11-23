Kansas reports new high for COVID-19 cases, begins tracking ER visits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest COVID-19 data on Monday. The state reported 7,526 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, a new high. There were also 46 new deaths and 95 new hospitalizations linked to the virus, with a monthly positive percentage of 19%.

The state is now tracking emergency department information for both COVID-19 and influenza. The latest data shows 0.022% of the patients seen have come in for the flu while 8.2% have come in to be treated for COVID. The hospital summary now reports of total of 888 staffed ICU beds - 565 are in use and 240 are being used by patients with COVID-19. Of the total 907 ventilators available 207 are in use and 89 are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order last week requiring masks in counties that don’t have an ordinance in place. It takes effect Wednesday allowing county commissioners to put their own plans in place with the rising numbers.

HB 2016 is still in effect which means counties could also opt-out of the executive order. Gov. Kelly said she didn’t believe that would happen as the cases, particularly in rural areas, and health officials, specifically hospitals, report being at capacity for COVID-19 patients.

