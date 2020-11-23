Advertisement

Kansas reports new high for COVID-19 cases, begins tracking ER visits

The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest COVID-19 data on Monday. The state reported 7,526 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, a new high. There were also 46 new deaths and 95 new hospitalizations linked to the virus, with a monthly positive percentage of 19%.

The state is now tracking emergency department information for both COVID-19 and influenza. The latest data shows 0.022% of the patients seen have come in for the flu while 8.2% have come in to be treated for COVID. The hospital summary now reports of total of 888 staffed ICU beds - 565 are in use and 240 are being used by patients with COVID-19. Of the total 907 ventilators available 207 are in use and 89 are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order last week requiring masks in counties that don’t have an ordinance in place. It takes effect Wednesday allowing county commissioners to put their own plans in place with the rising numbers.

HB 2016 is still in effect which means counties could also opt-out of the executive order. Gov. Kelly said she didn’t believe that would happen as the cases, particularly in rural areas, and health officials, specifically hospitals, report being at capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitals and COVID
Surge in COVID-19 cases brings concerns about possible shutdown
About three-fifths of the state’s counties don’t have a mask order in place. The hope of...
Decision time for Kansas counties without mask requirements
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Wichita man arrested after downtown disturbance
Wichita City Council Meeting 10.27.20
City of Wichita to enforce latest health order by county
Wesley Medical Center
Leaders of Wichita hospital pushing for more restrictive health order

Latest News

This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
British Prime Boris Johnson confirmed to lawmakers Monday the government will lift the...
Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan
The Kansas City, Mo. Fire Department said Sunday two of its firefighters died from COVID-19...
2 Kansas City, Mo. Fire Department employees die of COVID-19 over weekend