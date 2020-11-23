Advertisement

Liberal, Kan. outpatient VA clinic closing

(WBKO)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Robert. J. Dole VA Medical Center on Monday (Nov. 23) announced that the Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Liberal will close in mid-January. The clinic, which opened in 2018, will no longer be open after Jan. 14, 2021, the Dole VA said.

“We are disappointed to have to make this decision,” said Candace Ifabiyi, Medical Center Director for Dole VA.

Despite this disappointment, Ifabiyi said there is “a range of options to meet the healthcare needs of veterans in southwest Kansas.” Among those options is the Dodge City VA Clinic the organization says is “well-staffed and a great option for many.” There are also virtual care options with VA Video Connect and telehealth capabilities.

“These virtual programs let Veterans connect by video with their VA care teams from the comfort of their home. For eligible Veterans who may not have the necessary internet service or technology to connect with the VA, we can provide them with VA-issued tablets or smartphones to provide easier access to health care,” the Dole VA said.

Through the MISSON Act, the Dole VA pointed out that enrolled veterans can use private urgent care facilities in the VA newtork, including at the clinics in Wichita and Dodge City.

“We want Veterans who prefer to remain in the VA system to know that the providers and staff at the Wichita VA and Dodge City VA Clinic are anxious to welcome them to either of those locations,” said Ifabiyi.

Veterans currently receiving care at the Liberal CBOC can call toll free 1-888-878-6881, extension 57450, or (620) 225-7146 to discuss your health care options. Veterans who would like to enroll with the Dole VA healthcare system may call toll free 1-888-878-6881, extension 54737.

(MGN)
